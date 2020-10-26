Doctor: More COVID patients qualify for Remdesivir treatment after its FDA approval

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Now that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Remdesivir, a drug used to treat COVID-19, doctors say this gives them more tools to treat patients.
Back in May FOX 12 spoke with Providence as it was part of clinical trials for Remdesivir.
Now that it's been approved, Providence Medical Director for Critical Care, Doctor David Hotchkin says this makes it easier to treat more patients with the drug.
Dr. Hotchkin says more than six months into the pandemic, the medical world knows more about COVID-19.
"What we've been able to do is get comfortable with the disease so that we're treating it and responding to what we're seeing and we're also able to really focus on the management of these patients," Hotchkin said.
Hotchkin says that's because in terms of what he's seeing day to day, hospitalizations are manageable right now.
Remdesivir he says is helping improve recovery rates and with its FDA approval more patients qualify for it now.
"In the state of Oregon we're not limited right now we don't have a surplus of patients that prevent us from being able to administer the Remdesivir," Hotchkin said. "So we're seeing it used more because we're now limited to those emergency-use authorizations etc."
But Hotchkin says it's not the answer for everything with COVID.
"It doesn't solve it. It doesn't decrease your risk of death," Hotchkin said. "But it may make you feel a little bit better sooner."
Hotchkin says there are still a lot of unanswered questions about COVID.
"Until we have a vaccine that's been shown to be effective and safe the best thing that you can do is try and prevent yourself and your loved ones and other individuals from getting it," Hotchkin said.
Hotchkin says that means it's important to practice all of the things we've been hearing for months like wearing a face mask, social distancing and trying to stay home.
While Remdesivir is one medication that can help patients with COVID-19, Hotchkin says there's an antibody study that Providence is taking part in right now.
"We give an infusion of antibodies that blocks all of those spikes and the thought is that it won't get into the cell and won't cause the destruction. So that's the next big thing that we're waiting for the results of the clinical trials to us whether or not this is going to make a difference," Hotchkin said.
