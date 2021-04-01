PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine could mirror signs of breast cancer.
Dr. Sussan Bays, Medical Director of the Covenant Cancer Care Center said it's not something to panic about.
"The swollen lymph nodes can cause some discomfort and also can be mistaken for cancer lymph nodes, if we didn't know that the patient had had the vaccine," said Dr. Bays.
Dr. Bays said swollen lymph nodes, or local inflammatory response, occur in 15-20 percent of people who receive the COVID-19 vaccine. She said it's a sign the vaccine is doing its job.
"That's how the vaccine actually works," said Dr. Bays. "The body recognizes it and fights it."
What she doesn't want is women avoiding mammograms or cancer screenings after receiving the vaccine.
"Some patients have already delayed their screening mammography by several months because of the whole pandemic," she said.
Dr. Bays said usually enlarged lymph nodes will resolve on their own.
"I would tell my patients, wait three to four weeks," explained Dr. Bays. "If it's not getting better, definitely report it to your provider."
If you've received the vaccine and have a mammogram scheduled, she said don't cancel it. Instead, inform your doctor that you've received the vaccine.
