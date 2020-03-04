Doctors at OHSU perform first-ever CRISPR gene editing inside human body

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Doctors at Oregon Health & Science University have performed the first-ever Crispr gene-editing procedure within a human body.
The goal is restore vision to a patient who has congenital blindness.
Crispr is the term for a family of DNA sequences, and experts at OHSU have been working on a way to edit those sequences in patients. The idea is to reverse health conditions caused by genetic defects.
In this case, doctors with OHSU’s Casey Eye Institute are trying to reverse blindness in a patient with a genetic mutation that causes vision loss over time.
They’ve already done the gene-editing surgery, and it’s too early to know what the results will be, but experts say the fact that they’ve been able to edit the patient’s genes at all is a huge step forward. If it works, doctors hope to use it for other genetic conditions.
“Right now, this is used to correct for genetic defects in people with inherited retinal diseases,” Andreas Lauer, an ophthalmic surgeon at OHSU, said. “But we hope that this technology can be used for other conditions where there is a genetic basis as we understand how genes become involved in various diseases that we think this technology holds a lot of promise very broadly for many people.”
Doctors with OHSU say the patient is doing extremely well after the surgery.
OHSU isn’t the only facility working with this technology. Hospitals in Florida, Massachusetts, and Maine are also involved in a Crispr gene-editing trial.
