PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A recent report featured prominently in The New York Times suggested breakthrough infections of COVID-19 are much more rare than current statistics show.
The Times report stated the odds of a fully vaccinated person contracting COVID-19 on a given day are 1 in 5,000, citing statistics from King County, WA and other metro areas around the country.
Dr. Scott Lindquist, Washington's State Epidemiologist cast some doubt on the reliability of the Times' calculations.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two Portland area hospitals have called in portable mortuary trucks, as emergency rooms and Intensive Care Units across …
"I think those are numbers that are manipulated that don't take into the context of everyone who's asymptomatic," said Lindquist.
Lindquist said data collected by the state show Washington has had more than 22,000 breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals, which accounts for less than 1% of all vaccinated people in the state.
But Dr. Bill Messer, an infectious disease expert at OHSU, was more supportive of the 1 in 5,000 probability calculation, calling it a "fair attempt," though stopping short of calling it accurate.
"One of the assumptions behind that rough number 1/5000 is that every day we all face the same risk of exposure day after day after day and that we really know isn't the case," said Messer.
Numbers from Oregon and Washington show vaccinated people account for between seven and ten percent of COVID-19 cases, but Messer said that doesn't mean vaccinated people have that same chance of contracting a breakthrough case.
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Wednesday marks the first day back for many students in the Beaverton School District.
"Breakthrough infections are much less common than the numbers suggest because we cannot count the number of people who are protected by their vaccines when they're exposed," said Messer.
Despite a rise in breakthrough infections recently because of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, both Messer and Lindquist said the vaccines remain effective against the virus, especially at preventing serious illness.
OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, found that 80.7% of the 13,798 reported COVID-19 cases between August 29 and September 4 occurred in people who were unvaccinated. There were 2,657 breakthrough cases, accounting for 19.3% of the week’s cases.
There were 21 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,394.
OHA reported 2,437 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 294,392.
(8) comments
the vaccines seem to only protect you from getting very sick, you can still spread it, meaning it can still mutate until it breaks the vaccine. Why have no new vaccines come out since Trump? Does Biden think we don't need anything else?
HA! you think trumpers are going to take a vaccine produced under the biden admin?! They won't even take one trump made!
"Breakthrough infections are much less common than the numbers suggest"
How do they know? Many of the infections of the vaccinated appear to be asymptomatic. If you aren't in distress, are you going to go to get tested because you have a cough or a runny nose? There may be literally millions of asymptomatic people running around that aren't on the CDC's radar,
The numbers for COVID infection are already wildly inflated. I know two people who "died of COVID" but neither one actually did so. One was in hospice due to age-related issue and actually died of pneumonia and the other one of cancer. Both have COVID on their death certificate and the families involved are unable to get them changed. All for the politicization of an epidemic to support an agenda.
Well said! The pandemic alarmists aren't following science but a political ideology.
Perhaps they aren't listening? It doesn't MATTER how many show symptoms when they can still PASS it along without knowing they are infected. The vaccines do not protect against infection.
I agree, and 2 questions I am attempting to get people asking: Has anyone seen anything from the mask manufacturers specifying the particle size they block. length of usability, or even it's efficacy against COVID? How about anything from the drug companies proclaiming their drugs protect people from getting or spreading COVID? I suspect if we could be presented this data by the manufacturers or government officials most of us would be better able to help resolve the current conflicts over the masks and drugs.
Only the N95s, and that is if they aren't Chinese counterfeits. But we know what a tested N95 mask is able to filter. And supposedly they are one-time use disposables. On the other hand, the mask's efficiency is also dependent on its use, so if you use it as a prop with it hanging off your ear as Biden did during the campaign, it isn't very effective at all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.