Doctors push for flu vaccinations in time of COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Flu season is fast approaching, and health experts are bracing for how the COVID-19 pandemic could impact the resources available for seasonal illness.
Doctors are urging people to get vaccinated, and in the Pacific Northwest, they suggest you get the flu shot in September or October, as our flu season typically begins in October.
According to Natasha Bhuyan, a doctor with One Medical, there are plenty of flu shots that will be available this season, and there aren’t expected to be any shortages.
Experts believe we could see a milder flu season in the United States, as many people are practicing social distancing and good hygiene, like washing their hands regularly.
Bhuyan and other doctors are also worried that emergency rooms and hospitals could be strained this winter, however, as serious flu cases combined with COVID-19 illnesses will leave more people needing medical care.
Bhuyan says getting your flu shot is critical this year to protect yourself and others.
“There’s the possibility of people being infected with the flu and COVID at the same time, and when that happens, we’re thinking about what the medical complications could look like–does that increase your risk of pneumonia, does that make your immune system weak?” Bhuyan said.
The flu shot will not protect people from coronavirus, doctors warn, but it could prevent people from getting flu or reduce the severity of the virus.
The CDC has a link online where you can find a flue shot near you.
