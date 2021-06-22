Doctors warn about heat exhaustion and heat stroke ahead of hot weekend in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Temperatures this weekend are expected to soar into the triple digits, and doctors are warning people to look out for the signs of heatstroke and heat exhaustion.
It will be important for people to find ways to cool down, especially those without air conditioning.
If you can, a body of water is a great way to stay cool, whether that's a dip in one of our rivers or lakes or a trip to a public pool.
Anyone will be susceptible to heat exhaustion this weekend, especially if you find yourself in the sun for a long time.
"What you'll feel with heat exhaustion is just fatigue, tiredness, you may get some cramping, you may get a headache, nausea vomiting, just when we feel too hot. I think we've most of us experienced that," said Dr. Sean Robinson, a sports medicine doctor at OHSU.
Heatstroke is rarer but will be more common for anyone doing heavy physical activity in the heat.
"Folks will get delirious, confused, coma and it can be quite serious because as your body temperature is above 104, just like what we worry about with kids, your body starts to shut down," Robinson said.
There are still several races and fun runs planned for this weekend. Robinson says it's good that those are usually scheduled for the morning when temperatures are a bit cooler. But, even if you are doing a simple run for your own pleasure or workout, you should take a break if you find yourself feeling ill.
"Just either stop or really slow down," Robison said.
There will also be plenty of things for people to do this weekend. Hillsboro Hops and the Timbers both have games scheduled this weekend. The Hops say they aren't making any changes to their schedule, but the Timbers announced they will push their game time back by 30 minutes.
So, if you find yourself out and about, you may consider having a wet or frozen towel or ice on hand.
"Ice in the armpit, around the neck, even around the groin areas if you're really, really hot," said Robinson.
It's true that a sporting event may not feel complete without a beer. So, if you do choose to drink, take it easy on the alcohol.
"Alcohol predisposes you to heat exhaustion and heat stroke," Robinson said. "And so being very mindful, it dehydrates you. Even though you're urinating a lot, that doesn't mean you're hydrated. It's a dehydrating substance."
If you do choose to drink, it's even more important to stay hydrated. Robinson says he recommends having a beer followed by water and switching between the two. He also says to limit how much you drink.
