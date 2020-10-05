CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- A church in the Dodge area, five miles south of Estacada, held its first service since it was destroyed by the Clackamas County wildfires.
On Sunday, a couple of dozen people reunited at Dodge Community Church. They shared stories of loss and opened their hearts to a new beginning.
As they walk around the embers of the building, the church was still alive. All that’s left now of Dodge Community Church is rubble and ash.
Nick Castillo is the pastor at the church, and he’s also been a volunteer firefighter for more than 40 years and a chaplain with various fire and police departments.
He knows how to communicate with a community that’s lost so much in the devastating Clackamas County wildfires.
On Sunday, he brought neighbors together for the first time since homes and their church was destroyed.
“That’s what that little community needs to come together and to share and open their hearts unto one another, and they are willing to help each other. It’s the amazing thing,” Pastor Nick Castillo said. “So, amidst the tears, there were a lot of hugs and a lot of good positive things to happen.
And just after their service was over, young musicians from a church in Beaverton came together to play in front of the destruction.
Olivenbaum is a student-run music non-profit organization, working to bring peace through music.
“They came over to administer to this community that they didn’t know anything about. Just because of their heart, that they have and what a joy to have that and that kind of support from people we don’t even know,” Castillo said.
That non-profit is donating all of its proceeds toward families affected by the Oregon wildfires.
To donate to Olivebaum visit www.olivenbaummusic.org and the Dodge Community Church visit www.nworinfaith.org
