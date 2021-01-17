MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Residents of Dodson may return to their homes, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday night, after a massive landslide and risks of flash flooding in the area days earlier.
The evacuation notice for Dodson had been in place since early Wednesday morning, when the National Weather Service Portland issued a flash flood warning.
The flooding risks came after a stormy Tuesday night across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Heavy rains and high winds caused downed trees, other natural debris and power outages.
A landslide spilled onto Interstate 84 eastbound by Troutdale, leaving the lanes closed for most of the day.
The landslide spread across the area. Mud measured more than 10 feet deep in many spots.
On Saturday night, MCSO said a “preliminary report from engineers hired by Multnomah County to assess the hillsides south of Dodson has indicated evacuations are no longer necessary.”
About two dozen households were urged to leave the Dodson area during the evacuation notice, the sheriff’s office said, due to concerns of hillside instability.
After about three and a half days, it was determined those households could return to their homes safely.
As of Sunday morning, a woman who was driving in the Dodson area during the landslide remains missing.
The sheriff’s office said Jennifer Camus Moore, 50, of Warrendale, was in her SUV just when she swept away.
The search efforts to find Moore turned into a recovery mission on Thursday.
Moore’s vehicle, of which parts and fluid have been found, is believed to be under 15 feet of mud somewhere in the debris.
Her husband spoke briefly to reporters Thursday. He said met with Moore for an after-work dinner date in separate vehicles Tuesday. As they drove home late that night, he was ahead of her, so he stopped and told her on the phone that he would guide her through the area known to flood in heavy rain. They were on the phone when he heard Moore begin to panic and scream, before he heard crashing noises.
Moore worked as as a nurse in the oncology unit at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center for 17 years.
According to MSCO, one eastbound lane of I-84 remained closed at milepost 35 as of Saturday night due to landslide cleanup.
The recovery mission to find Moore and debris removal operations will continue indefinitely, the sheriff’s office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.