PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new furry friend is providing comfort and camaraderie to patients and families at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
The hospital on Tuesday introduced Davis, a two-year-old standard golden retriever.
According to a Doernbecher spokesperson, the dog received special training to provide love and companionship to young hospital patients, families and Doernbecher staff.
The canine is the second full-time facility dog to join the hospital. Staff in 2015 introduced Hope, a now five-year-old English cream golden retriever, as its first full-time facility dog.
Doernbecher is now the only children’s hospital in the Pacific Northwest to employ more than one full-time facility dog, and one of only a handful across the United States.
