Doernbecher patients design new Nike shoes to share their stories of triumph

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Six young patients at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital are the newest designers at Nike.
A large crowd was in attendance for the unveiling of the 2018 Doernbecher Freestyle Collection at the downtown Portland Nike store Saturday morning.
The event is part of a special partnership between Nike and Doernbecher.
The young patients design their own shoes, with each pair telling a story of triumph. Other gear was also created using their creativity as the inspiration.
“All my shoes, there’s a survivor logo, which means a lot to me, because I’ve survived through a stroke and a heart transplant and it’s been crazy,” said 16-year-old designer Kristen Brown.
Nike gave the young patients a blank canvas to tell their stories.
“Well, I really wanted to incorporate my disease in my shoe. And I also wanted to have my dog’s paw prints in there,” said 10-year-old Chloe Swientek.
It took six months of hard work, and the children couldn’t wait to see their finished products. Plenty of others were eager to see the designs, as well.
People waited in line to get autographs from the smiling new designers.
Sales of the shoes will benefit children at Doernbecher.
"It feels good cause I know all this money is going to go to Doernbecher to help kids like me and it feels pretty good,” said 12-year-old designer Payton Fentress.
For more, go to nike.com.
