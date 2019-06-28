PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Dog adoptions at the Oregon Humane Society are scheduled to resume after a nine day pause due to dog flu.
Out of an abundance of caution, all dog adoptions, viewings and intake were halted after a group of dogs transported to OHS from Oakland Animal Services were exposed to dog flu, according to OHS.
OHS said they will begin dog adoption on Saturday.
The dogs were moved to an off-site facility and are continuing to receive care from dedicated OHS staff.
During the past week, the dogs in the shelter have been quarantined and tested for dog flu. OHS veterinarians said they have determined that the virus did not spread.
As an extra precaution, all dogs currently available for adoption have received a canine influenza vaccine.
“We are very grateful to the public for their patience and support,” OHS Chief Operating Officer Brian August. “Our highest priority is the health and well-being of the pets at the Oregon Humane Society as well as the pets in our community.”
