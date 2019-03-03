Dog alerts owner to fire next door, helps him save woman in Keizer

A husband is dead and his wife is in the hospital with severe burns, after the Keizer Fire Department’s fire chief says a fire started at Rainbow Gardens Mobile Village on Chemawa Loop NE in Keizer around 5:45 a.m. Sunday.
People living in that community say they’re missing their always-friendly neighbor. Officials are waiting to identify him after his next of kin have been notified.
“Just couldn’t believe it,” said Barbara Versteeg, a neighbor. “I don't understand why it has to happen to such good people.”
But it could’ve been so much worse, if not for the neighbor’s dog, Toby. He barked and woke up his owners, Dan and Linda Garcher.
Linda tells FOX 12 her husband, Dan, ran into the burning home to rescue their neighbors.
“It was terrifying,” Linda told FOX 12. “It was just - we have to help them and get them into the yard. We have to get them away from the house, and that was our concern at the time.”
Linda says the woman was on fire. She helped her roll in the grass to put out the flames while Dan tried to help the woman’s husband out, but it wasn’t looking good.
“I just told him he had to go because he was in between the car and the mobile, and I was afraid of an explosion. And I told him, ‘He’s gone. You have to just leave him. You know there’s nothing you can do,’” said Linda.
Linda says Dan is going to be okay, but it’ll be days before doctors will know if he needs surgery.
“Dan ended up with burns over 25% of his body,” she said. “His face is unscathed, but his entire back is burnt. Both arms are burnt across the top, like where the fire was licking across the top of him.”
Linda and her husband feel blessed they’re alive to talk about it, but are still feeling the heartache over losing one of their neighbors.
“We feel really bad because we couldn’t do enough, you know?” she said. “We feel like we kind of failed because we couldn’t get him and that’s kinda where [Dan]’s at…It’s a tough feeling.”
Hospital officials say that woman is recovering in the burn unit, along with Dan, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
She has serious injuries, according to firefighters.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating exactly how this fire started.
The Keizer Fire Chief, Jeff Cowan, says there were no working smoke detectors inside.
He also tells FOX 12 it is the third fire at this community in the last ten years.
If you’d like to help out Dan Garcher and his family with medical expenses, head to their Go Fund Me page.
