RAINIER, OR (KPTV) - A Rainier homeowner is safe after his dog alerted him to a house fire early Friday morning.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue crews were responded to a house fire in the 68000 block of Whitney Road just after 2 a.m.
Officials said the homeowner was alerted to the fire by his dog and both made it out safely.
Two engines, three tenders, one chief and 11 firefighters assisted in extinguishing the fire.
Officials said the home is considered a total loss.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.