LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - Firefighters rescued a dog after a home in Longview caught on fire Monday night.
Crews responded to the house fire, located in the 2800 block of Colorado Street, around 7:30 p.m.
Longview Fire officials said the father of the homeowner called 911 after he stopped by and noticed the home was filling with smoke.
The homeowner and her children were not home at the time of the fire.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found flames visible from a picture window in the front of the one-story home. Flames were also seen coming from the roofline.
The fire was knocked down in about 15 minutes, according to fire officials.
Crews searched the home and found one dog that was badly injured due to smoke inhalation. A pet pig was found in the backyard and was not injured.
Firefighters used an improvised oxygen mask to help the dog breathe.
Fire officials said the homeowner arrived and took the dog to an emergency vet hospital in Vancouver. The status of the dog is unknown at this time.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
