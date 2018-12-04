HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters say one dog and one cat died in a house fire in Hillsboro early Tuesday morning.
Hillsboro Fire crews were called out to a home in the 3000 block of Southeast Tumblestone Drive just after 1:30 a.m.
According to Hillsboro Fire, the two people inside the home were awoken by the sound of breaking glass and the smell of smoke. They were able to safely evacuate through their upstairs bedroom window.
The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the bottom floor of the two-story home.
Crews searched the home for the family's dog and three cats. Unfortunately, the dog and one cat were found dead. Another cat was found alive and the third cat is unaccounted for.
An investigator is working to determine the cause of the fire.
Hillsboro Fire said there were no working smoke alarms in the home.
