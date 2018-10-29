BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A dog is dead and a cat is missing after a house caught fire in Beaverton Monday afternoon.
The fire occurred at a two-story home in the 5000 block of Southwest Lombard Avenue near Seventh Street, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters arrived on scene just after 3:30 p.m. and say flames at the 1700-square-foot home were under control before 4:10 p.m.
Crews arrived on scene about five minutes after receiving a 911 call reporting the fire, TVF&R says.
The fire caused extensive damage to the home and one person was treated at the scene.
Firefighters confirm a dog died in the flames and a cat is missing. No other injuries were reported and firefighters are working to determine the cause of the fire.
Other agencies on scene Monday afternoon included Lake Oswego Fire and Beaverton police.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.