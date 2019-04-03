SANDY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters say a dog died, but no people were hurt Wednesday afternoon after a two-alarm house fire in Sandy.
The two-story home in the 39800 block of Cassidy Court is a total loss, according to the Sandy fire officials.
Crews rushed to the scene just before 1 p.m. and arrived to find the second story on fire with flames coming from windows on two sides of the home. Crews at first had trouble accessing the house because of locked gates to the back of the house.
One person was inside of the home when it caught fire, but they escaped without injury, fire officials say. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.