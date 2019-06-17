CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A family's dog died early Monday morning in a house fire in rural Clark County.
Shortly after 2 a.m., Clark County Fire District 6 crews were called out to a fire in the 15500 block of Northwest 21st Avenue.
Officials said crews found flames shooting seven feet out of several windows on the west side of the home.
All residents had safely evacuated before crews arrived.
Officials said the home was in a rural neighborhood and the closest hydrant was about 1,600 feet away. A water tanker from Clark County Fire & Rescue and a ladder truck from Vancouver Fire were brought in to help extinguish the fire.
The blaze was extinguished in about 40 minutes.
Despite giving CPR, officials said one dog died due to smoke inhalation.
One firefighter was injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
