Dog dies in house fire in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A dog died in a house fire in Vancouver Sunday afternoon.
The fire was reported at a home on Northwest 56th Way near Northwest Lincoln Avenue at about 2:30 p.m.
The Vancouver Fire Department says the first firefighters arrived within minutes.
Crews say about 70 percent of the home was involved in the fire, including the roof area and back of the home. They were able to bring it under control in about 30 minutes.
No people were at home when the fire broke out. Crews say a dog died in the fire.
Two adults, a baby, and two cats have been displaced. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
