Dog dies in N. Portland house fire

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One dog has died following a fire that started at a home in north Portland early Thursday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
At about 4:47 a.m., emergency crews were called out to a fire in the 5800 block of North Missouri Avenue. PF&R said the fire started outside of the home and extended to about half of the interior. Power lines burned and came down, and the natural gas line going into the house also caught fire, but firefighters were able to shut off the gas to the house.
Two people inside the home were able to get out. One was treated on scene but did not need to be transported to a hospital. PF&R said there were two dogs in the home and one did not survive. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
