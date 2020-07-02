PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A fire ignited at a home in southwest Portland, killing a dog early Thursday morning.
Around 3:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a reported house fire in the 8900 block of Southwest 26th Avenue.
At the scene, it was learned that the homeowner was inside at the time of the fire but made it out safely.
The homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation but did not require any other medical aid.
Fire officials said a dog died in the fire. The home sustained fire damage to its roof.
The cause of the fire is not currently known.
