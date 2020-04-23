LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – A trailer caught fire in Lebanon late Wednesday evening, creating a challenge for firefighters and killing a dog.
The Lebanon Fire District said firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in the 3000 block of Berlin Road. A trailer was reported as being on fire with vehicles in the driveway.
When the first engine crew arrived at the scene, they found a fully involved fifth wheel trailer fire with several trees as exposures.
Since the trailer was in a rural location, firefighters had to lay out 300 feet of hose from the roadway to the fire and set up for nurse tender operations, according to LFD.
The fire was determined to be defensive due to its full involvement. LFD said no people were injured in the fire, but one resident of the property was evaluated.
Unfortunately, a dog died in the fire.
LFD said the fire was under control within 20 minutes and crews cooled hot spots over the following hour.
The cause of the fire is not currently known, but LFD said the fire does not appear suspicious.
