Dog dies, roof collapses in Troutdale house fire

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Fire Department said it faced challenging conditions in a large house fire in Troutdale on Friday night.

GFD said it responded to the 2300 block of Southwest Fox Court just after 11 p.m. on Friday. They say there were significant flames coming from the house. They had to withdraw an interior attack because the roof began collapsing.

Firefighters said other challenges they faced were strong winds, icy conditions, power lines arcing and a gas leak.

GFD said everyone inside the home made it out safely. There was a dog found on the second floor. Firefighters attempted to resuscitate the dog, but it died.

The fire department said the cause is under investigation.