PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A dog has been found after the car it was in was stolen on Friday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

On Saturday morning, police said officers found the dog safe still in the back of the owner's car in the Hollywood District. The dog was returned to her owner.

Friday morning, she was taken in a matter of seconds in front of Nova Coffee in northeast Portland.

"It was less than 30 seconds," Tosten Larson said. "I supposed it's naive of me to do that, but it just seems pretty extreme, you know?"

Tosten Larson and three-year-old Birdie have been inseparable since he adopted her in early 2020.

"We just spend a lot of time together. We go on long walks in the forest or rivers. You know, every day. She's super athletic," Larson said. "She's also the world's best snuggler. "

She's a 40-pound, black and white dog with big ears.

"I was meeting my partner at a coffee shop about 7:45. There was nowhere to park, so I quickly double parked and put on my hazards on and I walked 10 feet across the street and waved to her through the window," Larson said. "Turned around and my car was driving off and the last thing I see is Birdie's head, Birdie's eyes staring through the window."

Larson said he and his partner tried chasing the car down, but the person got away with Birdie and his black, 2018 Kia Niro.

"We just want the dog back, I don't care about the car," Larson said.

There has been quite the response on social media, Portland police tweeted a picture of Birdie asking people to call police if they spot her or the car.

Larson said his car was in good condition and nothing was stolen.