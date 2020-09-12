WASHINGTON COUTNY, OR (KPTV) – Two people are now without a home and a pet after their house was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said multiple 911 callers reported a house on fire in the 14000 block of Todd Street in unincorporated Washington County just after 5 a.m.
Since multiple calls were received, TVF&R upgraded the fire immediately to a first alarm for adequate resources.
When the battalion chief arrived first at the scene, heavy smoke and flames were seen throughout the house.
Once crews arrived, they immediately began aggressive fire attack measures. TVF&R said crews were able to extinguish the fire in approximately 20 minutes.
Todd Street Fire Video. Crews are ventilating the home to clear smoke from interior in order to improve visibility while crews perform overhaul work inside. pic.twitter.com/UspsDDaoF1— TVF&R (@TVFR) September 12, 2020
Two residents were able to safely evacuate, and one dog escaped the house and was found shortly after by a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Unfortunately, a second dog was killed in the fire. TVF&R said their “hearts are broken for the owners who lost their pet family member.”
The house was determined to be a complete loss, leaving the two people and surviving dog displaced.
TVF&R said they will be staying with friends or family.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted TVF&R with the fire response by closing the area to traffic, locating the missing dog and assisting the displaced residents.
PGE also responded to the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.