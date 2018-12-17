MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A dog is missing after a house caught fire in Milwaukie on Monday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to the fire in the 8300 block of Southeast Carnation Street around 12:10 p.m.
A Clackamas Fire District #1 spokesperson says a family member reported the fire after they stopped by to check on the dog. Crews rushed to the scene and reported smoke from the roofline and flames in the attic.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and cut a ventilation hole in the roof to allow smoke to escape; they say it’s not clear what caused the fire to erupt.
Fire investigators are working to determine the amount of monetary damage caused by the flames. No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
