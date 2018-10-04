NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - If you’ve taken your dog to a park in the McMinnville or Newberg area recently there’s a chance it may have been exposed to the parvovirus.
Starting Thursday, the dog park on riverside drive in McMinnville is closed as a precaution.
A spokesperson for McMinnville Parks & Recreation told FOX 12 it’s now working with the Oregon State Health Department to figure out the next steps.
In Newberg, the dog park on South Blaine Street just reopened after a thorough cleaning.
Dog owners we spoke with in Newberg said they came here on Wednesday only to find the park closed, but came back Thursday thankful the park district took such quick action.
A spokesperson for the Chehalem Park & Recreation District said they were contacted by a dog owner who said they’d been to the park and their pet may have been exposed to the parvovirus.
Parvo can cause an intestinal infection, or cardiac issues and puppies between six weeks and six months are the most vulnerable.
The report doesn’t mean parvo was necessarily present at the park, but because it’s a virus there is a risk of exposure so it was closed down for a day while staff disinfected the park.
They took bleach to the structures, removed all the toys and soaped everything down.
However, the best protection for your dog is to make sure they have current vaccines.
“It’s kind of sad that they had it, but it’s good that they got on top of it, closed the park and cleaned it up,” Dog owner Allen Smith said.
According to a Facebook post, which first announced the possible exposure, several sites could be affected including the dog park outside of McMinnville on Baker Creek Road, Discovery Meadows Community Park and the Yamhill Locks Park outside of Dayton.
If you think your dog may be showing symptoms of parvovirus, call your vet to get the best advice.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
