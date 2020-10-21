LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - A home in Longview was damaged by a fire Tuesday evening.
At around 9:42 p.m., Longview Fire crews responded to the report of a manufactured home that was on fire in the 1300 block of Baltimore Street.
Firefighters arrived to the scene and found heavy smoke coming from the home.
Officials said bystanders at the scene reported that the homeowners were not home, but that family pets may still be inside.
The fire was brought under control just prior to 10 p.m. Crew searched the home but did not locate any pets or people.
Officials said the family dog was later located at a few homes away with minor injuries, but will be okay.
According to officials, the fire started in the kitchen and then spread throughout the home.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
