MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A dog that was reported stolen is back with her family tonight, thanks to the Oregon Humane Society.
On Wednesday, six-year-old Lola went back home with her owner.
The owner had tied Lola to a bench outside a Safeway on Southeast King Road nearly two weeks ago.
According to police, a Safeway employee saw a light blue 4-door sedan pull up in front of Safeway. A man exited the car, untied the dog, and put the dog in the back seat.
The owner came back to find that Lola was gone.
OHS said someone came in to drop off Lola on Tuesday and one of the workers recognized the dog and took her in.
Milwaukie police have been investigating and they have identified a potential suspect, but aren't identifying them.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
