HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning home in Hillsboro Friday morning, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says.
The fire occurred at a manufactured home in the 8300 block of Quatama Street near the Orenco Station neighborhood, according to TVF&R.
Firefighters treated the dog on scene and said the animal is “looking really good”. The dog after it was treated was transported by a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy to a nearby emergency veterinarian. TVF&R did not report any injuries to people.
Hillsboro firefighters were also on scene Friday and helped in the rescue. Fire officials did not say what sparked the fire or how badly it damaged the home.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.