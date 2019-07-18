CANBY, OR (KPTV) - A dog rescued from a steep hillside in Canby earlier this week has been reunited with his owner.
Chase, an Australian Shepard mix, had been stranded on the hillside for approximately six to eight days, the Oregon Humane Society said. Neighbors contacted OHS after they said they heard sounds of an animal in distress on the hillside, which is covered in thick blackberry and bushes and poison oak, for about a week.
The OHS Technical Animal Rescue Team responded July 15 and pulled the dog off the hillside.
“Thankfully, he appeared uninjured - just thirsty and hungry and ready to be back with people,” Virginia Krakowiak with OHSTAR said.
The animal shelter after the rescue said the dog was not microchipped and was not wearing any identification, so they transported him to Clackamas County Dog Services. His owner arrived Wednesday morning and the two were reunited.
According to officials, Chase’s owner immediately purchased a Clackamas County dog license and plans to have the dog microchipped this weekend.
