COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A dog was rescued from a house fire on Tuesday.
Firefighters responded to a fire around 12:47 p.m. in the 100 block of Hunter Road.
Crews said the residents of the home returned from an appointment to see black smoke coming from their front door.
A man entered the home to save three pets, one dog and two cats, according to crews.
The two cats died from smoke inhalation and the dog was revived by the homeowner.
EMTs on scene provided oxygen to the dog who was later taken by the owner to an emergency veterinarian.
Crews estimate roughly $30,000 dollars in damages from the fire.
The cause of the fire was accidental and caused by a clothes dryer in the hallway of the home, according to officials.
No other injuries were reported.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.