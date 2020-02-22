VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a Vancouver home Saturday morning.
Prior to 9 a.m., Vancouver Fire crews responded to the report of a house fire in the 11000 block of Northeast 87th Street.
Firefighters arrived and found a two-story house on fire. Crews quickly attacked the fire and had it under control within about 19 minutes.
The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire. However, officials said a dog was found inside and rescued by firefighters. The dog is being cared for by a neighbor.
The Clark County Fire Marshal's Office has responded to investigate the cause.
No further details have been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.