PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland business owner has some major damage to fix after a driver crashed right into his building early Tuesday morning.
Security cameras at DogConnectionPDX, located at 7515 North Mississippi Avenue, caught the crash and the person who walked away from the damage.
Virgil Bulza, the owner of the doggy daycare and boarding facility, told FOX 12 he was getting ready to come to work when his security system alerted him.
"I was getting ready to come to work and was having my coffee, and within a few seconds of drinking my coffee I get a call from ADT," Bulza said.
After the call from ADT, Bulza says he checked his cameras inside the building and saw the car had crashed through the wall and into a playroom for the dogs.
Then Bulza says he saw what looked like a woman getting out of the passenger door, walk around, and then leave as fire crews were arriving.
"It was shocking to see what happened. The individual did not stick around," said Bulza.
Bulza says none of the dogs were hurt. They were all kenneled in a different part of the building.
Now, it's a matter of insurance claims and hoping with the license plates and his video that police can find out who did it.
"We're happy that everybody's safe," said Bulza. "Unfortunately, we're gonna have to do some work over here."
Bulza says he still has plenty of space inside for all the dogs he cares for - and is still open for business.
Anyone with information about the crash should contact Portland police at 503-823-3333.
