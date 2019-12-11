Dogs attack, kill deer in southern Oregon; police seek woman caught on camera

JACKSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Two dogs were caught on camera attacking and killing a deer outside of a southern Oregon school.
It happened at Jacksonville Elementary School in Jacksonville, west of Medford, starting at 11:06 p.m. Nov. 30.
Surveillance cameras at the school captured the dogs attacking the young deer, before a woman eventually gains control of the dogs.
About 20 minutes later, surveillance video shows one of the dogs returning and attacking the deer again for around 12 minutes, according to Oregon State Police, before the deer appears to die.
Troopers want to talk with the woman in the surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to contact OSP Trooper Brittany Hanigan at 1-800-442-2068.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
