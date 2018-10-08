CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Firefighters say three dogs, including a puppy, died in house fire Monday morning in Clark County.
A woman who escaped the flames in the 19700 block of Northeast Erion Road left through a back window and became tangled in barbed wire, Clark County Fire District 3 says.
Crews responded around 6 a.m. to reports of a person trapped in the burning home. Upon arrival, firefighters helped free the woman from the barbed wire and declared the home a total loss.
According to the fire district, three dogs, including one puppy, died in the flames.
It is not clear what sparked the blaze, though authorities believe it started in the area of the front porch.
The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
