PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Tens of dogs saved from a meat farm in South Korea landed safely at Portland International Airport this weekend, according to the Oregon Humane Society.
The 35 dogs touched down in Portland Saturday and were greeted by representatives from several agencies, including the Humane Society of Central Oregon, the Oregon Humane Society, the Progressive Animal Welfare Society and the Columbia Humane Society.
Five of the dogs were transported to Bend. The Humane Society of Central Oregon says the dogs are a variety of breed mixes, including Labrador, Belgian Malinois, Jindo and Terrier. The dogs range from 8 months to 4 years old.
All 35 dogs that arrived on the plane were medically evaluated in South Korea prior to arriving in the U.S. Humane Society staff will spend the coming days determining the dogs’ health.
The dogs are part of a group of more than 200 dogs rescued from a farm the Humane Society International helped to close down in cooperation with area farm owners.
The Humane Society International has helped shutter a number of similar farms and has rescued nearly 1,400 dogs since January 2015, the organization says.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.