DOJ: 18-year-old arson suspect arrested for throwing explosive device at Portland courthouse

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An 18-year-old suspect is facing federal arson charges for throwing an explosive device at the courthouse in downtown Portland, according to the Department of Justice.
Gabriel Agard-Berryhill of Portland made his first appearance in federal court Friday. He was ordered to be released pending further court proceedings.
Investigators said security cameras at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse showed a large incendiary object enter the building’s portico area and land near plywood sheeting affixed to the building’s façade. A few seconds later, the object exploded and started a fire near the building’s main entrance.
Social media posts showed the suspect, later identified as Agard-Berryhill, throwing the object, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon. He was wearing a green vest, camouflage pants and a mask.
Investigators said they found a Twitter post depicting a product review for the vest worn by the suspect that night. The reviewer stated she got the vest for her grandson who has been protesting downtown every night and said the vest “does the job.”
Investigators later found the same photo on a Facebook page and, using law enforcement databases, were able to positively identify Agard-Berryhill, according to the DOJ.
This case is being jointly investigated by ATF and the U.S. Marshals Service. It is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
“No legitimate protest message is advanced by throwing a large explosive device against a government building. Mr. Agard-Berryhill’s actions could have gravely injured law enforcement officers positioned near the courthouse, other protesters standing nearby, or himself,” said U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams. “I applaud the ATF agents and U.S. Marshals Service deputies who worked quickly to identify Mr. Agard-Berryhill before he had an opportunity to hurt others.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
"Explosive device"...i bet it was a firework.
no i saw it, it was a straight up pipe bomb. and if you wanna see yourself, watch the video. the explosion was so intense some people on the other side of the fence got burns. it exploded and instantly set the side of the fed building (boards) on fire. this kid was doxxed and taken down by 4chan when they convinced his sister to tell him to turn himself in
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.