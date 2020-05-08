DOJ: 8 pounds of meth, 8 guns, $400K in cash seized from Salem drug dealer

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Police seized nearly eight pounds of meth, along with cash and guns from a Salem drug dealer, according to the Department of Justice.
Joshua McGuire, 42, is facing federal charges of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute meth, possessing with intent to distribute meth, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
The Salem Police Department Street Crimes Unit began investigating McGuire in April. Investigators said he had been distributing large quantities of meth throughout the Salem area.
A warrant was granted for McGuire’s home, vehicle and storage locker Thursday. Police and the FBI executed the warrants and said 7 pounds of meth, a Sig Sauer handgun, digital scales and drug packaging materials were found in McGuire’s storage locker.
In his home, investigators said they located nearly an additional pound of meth, along with seven firearms and around $400,000 in cash.
McGuire was arrested at his home.
McGuire faces a maximum sentence of life in federal prison with a 10-year mandatory minimum, five years supervised release and a $10 million fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
