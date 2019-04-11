MADRAS, OR (KPTV) - A former Madras police officer was sentenced to six years in prison for sexually assaulting a girl over a period of years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon
John Joseph Wallace Jr., 35, of Madras, pleaded guilty to federal charges of abusive sexual contact with a minor in January. In a connected case, Wallace was convicted in Jefferson County court on charges of attempted first-degree sexual abuse and official misconduct.
Wallace was sentenced in the federal case Thursday. He is scheduled to be sentenced in the state case Friday.
The investigation began in January 2018. The victim’s mother contacted police to report the crimes against the girl.
Investigators said Wallace lived on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation and the girl and her mother are tribal members.
Along with sexually abusing the girl, investigators said Wallace used his cell phone to communicate with her and facilitate multiple incidents of abuse at his home and on a separate occasion in Madras.
KTVZ reported Wallace became a Madras officer in 2015, after previously working as a Warm Springs police officer for six years.
This case was investigated by FBI Portland's Safe Trails Task Force, the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department, and the Oregon Department of Justice. It was prosecuted federally by Paul T. Maloney, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to call the FBI at 503-224-4181 or submit a tip online at www.fbi.gov/tips.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All right reserved.
