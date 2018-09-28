A suspect dubbed the “Froggy Robber” is facing federal charges in connection with five Portland-area bank robberies.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon said Diego Sanchez-Lopez, 23, of Clark County, Washington, made his initial appearance in federal court in Portland on Friday.
The court previously unsealed a five-count indictment alleging Sanchez-Lopez robbed five banks between November 2017 and April 2018.
The Department of Justice listed those cases as:
• On Nov. 27, 2017, $9,710 was stolen from the Albina Community Bank located at 2002 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Portland.
• On Dec. 27, 2017, $26,000 was stolen from the Wells Fargo Bank located at 8699 S.W. Main Street in Wilsonville.
• On Jan. 11, 2018, $11,580.99 was stolen from the Wells Fargo Bank located at 6785 Beaverton Hillsdale Highway in Beaverton.
• On Jan. 30, 2018, $6,720 was stolen from the U.S. Bank located at 52313 Columbia River Highway in Scappoose.
• On April 30, 2018, 33,357 was stolen from the Wells Fargo Bank located at 7200 N.E. Butler Street in Hillsboro.
In each case, investigators said Sanchez-Lopez used a knife to commit the robbery. In total, he is accused of stealing more than $87,000.
The FBI previously offered a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest. He was nicknamed the “Froggy Robber” by investigators because in each case he jumped over the teller counter to get to the money.
A jury trial is scheduled for Nov. 27.
