PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Gresham man is accused of importing chloroquine from China to resell it as a COVID-19 treatment, according to the Department of Justice.
Matthew Owens, 42, has been charged with illegally purchasing, importing, and offering for sale chloroquine, the active pharmaceutical ingredient in prescription drugs used to treat malaria.
A package addressed to Owens’ apartment in Gresham was intercepted by Homeland Security Investigations in Tennessee on April 13. The package originated in Xiaoshan, China and contained a white powder declared as ammonium polyphosphate, but was later determined to be chloroquine, according to court documents.
The invoice described it as a “sample” with “no commercial value,” which investigators said are statements used to improperly import items while attempting to avoid detection.
Investigators searched Food and Drug Administration records and found neither “Hangzhou Weishi Electronic Commerce Co Ltd,” the entity who shipped the package, nor Matthew Owens as having registered any drug manufacturing facilities. A search of the Oregon Medical Board, Oregon Board of Pharmacy, and Oregon State Board of Nursing public databases found no records indicating that Owens was a physician, pharmacist, or registered nurse, according to the Department of Justice.
Court documents state two additional shipments were sent from China to Owens’ apartment. One contained resveratrol, a chemical commonly found in dietary supplements. The second contained polyacrylamide, a chemical compound primarily used in wastewater treatment, but also as an ingredient in certain cosmetics.
Owens’ apartment was searched on April 27 and investigators from multiple agencies seized computers, cell phones, an unopened bag of clear empty capsules, a foil bag containing an unknown powder and a material safety data sheet for polyacrylamide.
A forensic search of Owens’ cell phones and Facebook Messenger messages associated with his cell phone number revealed conversations discussing the purchase and receipt of chloroquine from Alibaba.com, the world’s largest online business-to-business trading platform, according to investigators. Other messages discussed the offering of chloroquine for sale as a treatment for COVID-19.
Facebook Messenger transcriptions showed Owens stating that he can “cure a lot of sick people” and he could have prevented deaths if he was a doctor and people had come to him on day one of “the bug,” according to court documents.
In March, the FDA issued a public notice saying, “People should not take any form of chloroquine unless it has been prescribed by a licensed healthcare provider and is obtained through a legitimate source.”
The Oregon Poison Center in March also warned against any so-called remedies for COVID-19 making the rounds of social media, including “chloroquine obtained through non-medical sources.”
Owens made his first appearance in federal court Monday.
Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, said, “there are some individuals actively trying to profit off the pandemic, and, in the process, putting more lives at risk.” Spokespersons for the FDA and Homeland Security Investigations also stated cases like this put the public at risk.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Let this idiot take one dose of his own poison for every day he wants taken off his sentence.
