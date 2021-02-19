WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon will not file federal charges against West Linn officers involved in a wrongful arrest investigation involving a Black man in 2017.
The federal criminal investigation into the arrest of Michael Fesser has now been closed “after finding insufficient evidence to support federal criminal prosecution.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, and the FBI opened a criminal investigation in February 2020 after a $600,000 settlement from the city of West Linn to Fesser.
“This federal investigation sought to determine whether the evidence of events leading to Mr. Fesser’s arrest was sufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that any officers’ actions violated federal criminal civil rights or public corruption statutes,” according to a DOJ release.
The DOJ reported that 18 people were interviewed as part of this federal investigation, including Fesser, current and former police officers, current and former city of West Linn employees, and community members. The FBI received around 28,000 pages of material in response to 24 subpoenas, including investigative records, training and disciplinary records, phone records, and financial records.
In February 2017, Fesser said he was on his way home from work at A&B Towing in southeast Portland when he was pulled over by West Linn officers. Court records show Fesser brought up concerns of racial harassment to his boss. His boss called in a favor to a friend, asking then-Police Chief Terry Timeus to investigate Fesser for taking money from the company, according to court records. Fesser was arrested, but investigators said the allegations against Fesser were not supported by any evidence.
Timeus, along with two sergeants and 13 other officers, would leave the force by the time the city reached a settlement with Fesser. Terry Kruger, the next chief of police, was subsequently placed on administrative leave in April 2020 and his employment with the department ended in December 2020.
The city of West Linn released a 40-page independent investigation in December 2020 about this case, with recommendations on “how to improve policy and process to protect against future misconduct.”
According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon, prosecutors in the federal case, “could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that officers involved in Mr. Fesser’s arrest willfully violated Mr. Fesser’s civil rights or federal public corruption statutes.”
The DOJ stated that the government would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Fesser’s constitutional rights were violated and the actions taken by law enforcement officers were “willful.”
Willfulness requires proof that an officer acted with the specific intent to do something against the law.
"It is not enough to show that an officer made a mistake, acted negligently, acted by accident or mistake, or even exercised bad judgment. Here, the government cannot prove that the manner in which Mr. Fesser was arrested violated a federally protected right, or that the actions taken by law enforcement officials were willful as defined above,” according to a DOJ release.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office stated the case “raised issues concerning the broader policies and practices of the West Linn Police Department,” so steps have been taken to connect West Linn and its police department “to national community oriented policing technical assistance,” according to the DOJ.
Fesser spoke to FOX 12 last year and said this situation, “could have destroyed me, but it did mess with my life, my children, my family, everything I was doing in the community. So, there has to be some consequences about this and it has to stop now.”
Fesser said he used the previous lawsuit settlement to buy a house for his prison ministry and a transitional program called Going Home Two, helping men getting out of prison adjust to normal life.
