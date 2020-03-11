SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The leader of a Salem-area drug distribution network has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after being convicted on the charge of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice.
Isaias Alvarado, 38, was sentenced Wednesday.
Billy J. Williams, U.S. attorney for the District of Oregon, reported that the arrest and prosecution of Alvarado and his associates has “significantly disrupted the distribution of methamphetamine and cocaine in the Salem area.”
Investigators said Alvarado and his broth and co-defendant, Isaac Alvarado, 33, of Salem, were part of a network that purchased drugs in Los Angels and sold them in the Salem area. Investigators believe the operation had started to expand to include heroin, as well.
A federal search warrant was served at Isaias Alvarado’s home in June 2017. The search led to 1.2 kilograms of meth, a digital scale, four cell phones, night vision goggles and firearms including a Springfield Armory AR-15, a Zastava Arms AK-47, a Remington 12-gauge shotgun, a Century Arms 7.62 x 39mm caliber rifle, a CZ 9mm caliber rifle, according to the DOJ.
Isaias Alvarado pleaded guilty in May 2019.
His brother pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth in March 2019. He will be sentenced March 25.
Seven other members of the operation have been sentenced for related charges, according to the DOJ:
- Luis Ramirez-Valderrama, 42, of Salem—97 months in prison and five years supervised release
- Manuel Garcia, 33, of Salem—78 months in prison and five years supervised release
- Ruben Rosas-Lozana, 32, a Mexican national residing in Salem—48 months in prison and three years supervised release
- Juan Francisco Viveros-Rivera, 34, a Mexican national residing in Salem—40 months in prison and three years’ supervised release
- Christopher Robin Diebel, 40, of Salem—36 months in prison and three years supervised release
- Nichole Breanna Smiley, 36, of Salem—time served in prison and five years supervised release
- Miguel Angel Garnica-Martinez, 32, of Salem, time served in prison and five years’ supervised release
Copyright 202 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
This is what Kate wants here. These kind of people. Keep bringing them here and give them everything as in free healthcare, housing, food, child care and cash. See what we get in return. One of their kids is probably addicted to the dope they were selling.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.