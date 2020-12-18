SEATTLE, WA (KPTV) - Four men, including two from Oregon, have been indicted in connection with the attack on a Black man at a bar in Washington, according to the Department of Justice.
Jason Desimas, 44, of Tacoma, Washington; Jason Tanley, 43, of Boise, Idaho; Randy Smith, 38, of Eugene, and Daniel Delbert Dorson, 24, of Corvallis are facing federal hate crime charges, as well as making false statements.
The suspects are accused of aiding and abetting one another, as they punched and kicked a Black man and made derogatory comments about his “actual and perceived race” at a bar in Lynnwood, Washington on Dec. 8, 2018, according to the DOJ.
The indictment also charges the suspect with assaulting two other men.
In addition to the assault, the indictment charges each suspect with giving false statement to the FBI during the investigation. Specifically, according to the DOJ, the indictment alleges Desimas falsely claimed that neither he nor anyone else used a racial slur during the assault; that Stanley falsely asserted that he was not even in Washington on the date of the assault; that Smith allegedly lied about how he had bloodied his knuckles; and Dorson falsely claimed that he had not planned to attend a white supremacist’s “Martyr’s Day” observance in Washington and that he had not owned a jacket associated with white supremacy hate groups.
The hate crime charge carries a maximum penalty of ten years in prison. The false statements charge carries a maximum penalty of five years.
Smith and Stanley are currently in custody in Oregon and Idaho, respectively, and will be brought to Washington for arraignment.
This case was investigated by the FBI, with the assistance of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.