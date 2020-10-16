VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - An online narcotics dealer who was linked to an 18-year-old Vancouver man's overdose death has pleaded guilty to federal charges.
The Department of Justice said Chukwuemeka Okparaeke, 31, of Middletown, New York, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing U-47700, a controlled substance analogue of AH-7921; one count of importing 100 grams and more of acryl fentanyl, a controlled substance analogue of fentanyl; and one count of making false statements in a matter within the executive branch of the Government of the United States.
Through the guilty plea, Okparaeke admitted to selling a synthetic opioid to Tim N. Teklinski, of Vancouver.
Teklinski died on Nov. 10, 2016. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death accidental and determined the cause of death was U-47700 intoxication.
According to the Department of Justice, from at least July 2016 through March 2017, Okparaeke imported fentanyl analogues, including acryl fentanyl and furanyl fentanyl, and other synthetic opioids, including U-47700, from Hong Kong and China into the U.S. In November 2016, Okparaeke sold three grams of U-47700 to Teklinski using a darknet website.
Prior to his death, Teklinski left a review on Okparaeke’s darknet vendor page confirming he received the drugs he ordered, according to the Department of Justice.
Okparaeke is scheduled to be sentenced in U.S. District Court on Dec. 17.
