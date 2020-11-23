PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A correctional officer pleaded guilty to smuggling drugs, including heroin and methamphetamine, into an Oregon women’s prison and giving them to an inmate he was having sex with, according to the Department of Justice.
Richard Steven Alberts II, 32, of Sherwood, pleaded guilty Monday to the charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
Investigators said Alberts had an inappropriate and illegal sexual relationship with an inmate while he was a correctional officer at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville in 2019.
To foster the relationship, Alberts agreed to smuggle drugs into the prison, including meth, heroin and OxyContin pills, according to Billy J. Williams, U.S. attorney for the District of Oregon.
Court records state Alberts also smuggled multiple cell phones into the facility for the inmate to communicate with him and others outside the prison.
The meth and heroin were not for the inmate’s personal use, according to investigators, but were intended for distribution to other women at Coffee Creek.
The Department of Justice stated Alberts met with co-defendant Joseph Jimenez in a parking lot in Portland, where Jimenez provides Alberts with Heroin. The next day, Alberts smuggled the heroin into the prison and later provided it to the inmate, according to investigators.
A few days later, an Oregon Department of Corrections worker seized a small amount of meth and over 6 grams of heroin from the inmate.
Investigators from the DOC and FBI determined the seized heroin was the same that Alberts had obtained from Jimenez.
Alberts was immediately placed on leave from his job.
As part of a plea agreement, Alberts agreed to immediately resign from the Oregon Department of Corrections and permanently decertify as a law enforcement officer with the Oregon Department of Public Safety and Standards and Training.
The DOJ stated that as long as Alberts “demonstrates an acceptance of responsibility,” a sentence will be recommended of one year and one day in prison, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.
Alberts could have faced a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Alberts has also agreed with the Washington County District Attorney’s Office to waive indictment and plead guilty to the crime of custodial sexual misconduct, a Class C felony. For that charge, Alberts will receive three years probation and must participate in an evaluation and possible sex treatment.
