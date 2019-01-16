DOJ: Oregon suspects indicted in nationwide Asian brothel sting operation

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three suspects from Beaverton and Portland are facing charges following a nationwide sting operation targeting illegal Asian brothels.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon reported Wednesday that the sex trafficking organizations in this investigation were operating in Canada, Australia and the U.S.
The FBI partnered with law enforcement agencies in more than a dozen cities across the U.S., including in Oregon, as part of Tuesday’s takedown operation.
The sex trafficking organizations employed dispatchers who would receive incoming requests from potential customers to set up "dates." The dispatchers would coordinate and schedule the "dates" with women working at the various brothels, according to the Department of Justice.
The DOJ reports dispatchers used a computer program to schedule and track all of the prostitution dates. This computer program had a customer database that logged more than 30,000 customer phone numbers and details about previous dates.
Chaodan Wang, 32, of Beaverton, and Ting Fu, 35, of Beaverton, are facing charges of conspiracy and use of interstate facilities to promote, manage, establish, carry on or facilitate a racketeering enterprise.
Hui Ling Sun, 40, of Portland, is charged with using interstate facilities to promote, manage, establish, carry on or facilitate a racketeering enterprise.
Sun and Fu were booked into the Multnomah County Jail. Wang’s location is currently unknown.
Zongtao Chen aka Mark Chen, 46, of Toronto, Canada; Weixuan Zhou aka Marco Zhou, 37, of Guangzhou, China; and Yan Wang aka Sarah Wang, 33, of Temecula, California were also indicted in this case.
Chen is accused of heading the organization that recruited women, primarily from China, to travel to the U.S. and elsewhere to engage in prostitution and other sex trafficking activities.
Investigators said Chen promoted illegal prostitution activities that occurred at brothels in Portland, Tigard and Beaverton.
The FBI assisted five victims in Oregon as part of this operation.
Anyone with information on these investigations or who would like to report a federal crime may contact the nearest FBI office or submit information online at https://tips.fbi.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
