DOJ: Portland fitness coach pleads guilty to drug and gun charges, money laundering

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A motivational speaker and fitness coach in Portland pleaded guilty to charges involving drugs, guns and money laundering, according to the Department of Justice.
Isaiah Holt, 31, pleaded guilty Friday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine, money laundering and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Court documents state Holt used a licensed marijuana producer to divert state-legal marijuana into the black market and sold to out-of-state customers traveling to Oregon and via the U.S. Postal Service.
A search warrant was served at his home in northeast Portland in April 2018. Investigators said they seized 11.5 grams of cocaine, 14 pounds of marijuana, drug packaging materials, shipping labels, three firearms and $46,100 in cash, as well as another $2,000 that Holt was carrying at the time.
After his arrest and federal indictment, investigators said Holt continued to distribute cocaine. Between April and August 2019, law enforcement conducted three controlled purchases of cocaine from Holt, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
Holt will be sentenced March 9, 2020.
As part of his plea agreement, Holt agreed to forfeit one Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol, one Ruger AR-556 5.56 caliber rifle, one Taurus 9mm pistol, all seized ammunition and $46,100 in cash. He has also agreed to pay $32,600 to satisfy a forfeiture money judgement.
The DOJ reports Holt is a licensed electrician, motivational speaker and fitness coach.
Marjorie Livingston, who lived with Holt, was also indicted in this case. She is scheduled to plead guilty to a charge of making false statement during the purchase of a firearm next week, according to the DOJ.
