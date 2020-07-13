DOJ: Texas man charged with assaulting federal officer with hammer during Portland protest

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Texas man is accused of assaulting a U.S. Marshals Service deputy with a hammer during a protest in downtown Portland.
Jacob Michael Gaines, 23, was charged Monday with one count of assaulting a federal officer.
The Department of Justice stated Gaines used a construction hammer against the deputy at around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Court documents state Gaines first used the hammer to damage a barricaded entrance at the Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on Southwest Third Avenue. Federal officers were stationed inside the courthouse at the time.
Gaines yelled that he could see the officers through the cracks of the barricade, and cursed at the them, saying “(you) are gonna have to kill me” three to four times, according to court documents.
As officers attempted to detain Gaines and prevent him from breaking through the entrance, he struck a U.S. Marshals Service deputy three times with the hammer, according to investigators.
The deputy deflected the blows and was not seriously injured, according to the DOJ, but he was struck in the left shoulder, lower neck and upper back.
While being hit, the deputy managed to hold onto Gaines while other officers handcuffed him and placed him under arrest.
The hammer was recovered as evidence.
Gaines stated he is homeless, according to court documents. The Department of Justice stated Gaines is from Texas and currently living in an RV in Portland.
Gaines made his initial appearance in federal court Monday and was subsequently released from custody pending further court proceedings.
“For several weeks, the Hatfield Federal Courthouse has been a repeated target of vandalism during evening protests and riots, sustaining extensive damage. U.S. Marshals Service deputies and officers from the Federal Protective Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection working to protect the courthouse have been subjected to nightly threats and assaults from demonstrators while performing their duties,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
